Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.94 and last traded at $27.83. 26,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 43,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25.

Shimano Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

