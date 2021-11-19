Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,991 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,452 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2,146.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $31.18 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

