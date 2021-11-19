Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.64 and last traded at $16.62. Approximately 39,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 112,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.48.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

