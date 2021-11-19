Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €89.00 ($104.71) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 39.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €182.90 ($215.18).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €147.00 ($172.94) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €141.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €144.99. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.07.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

