Short Interest in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Decreases By 32.5%

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the October 14th total of 121,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALJJ opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. ALJ Regional has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $49.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ALJ Regional during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALJ Regional during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 16,524 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALJ Regional during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 58,806 shares in the last quarter. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.