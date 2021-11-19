Short Interest in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Grows By 41.8%

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 263,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the October 14th total of 185,500 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

ALTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

ALTM stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 3.58. Altus Midstream has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $91.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 116.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Altus Midstream by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

