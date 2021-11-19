Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Expands By 41.5%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the October 14th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Anglo American stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.06. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76.

Get Anglo American alerts:

NGLOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.