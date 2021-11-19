Short Interest in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Rises By 44.1%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the October 14th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTD. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $4,692,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $2,941,000. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

