Short Interest in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Grows By 35.3%

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 463,100 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the October 14th total of 342,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CSV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 206,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,814. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $861.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSV shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

