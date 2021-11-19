Short Interest in CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Increases By 41.7%

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the October 14th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CWBR has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CohBar in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CohBar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.

In other news, Director Misha Petkevich acquired 167,000 shares of CohBar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $96,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CohBar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 302,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CohBar by 29.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 122,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CohBar by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CohBar by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CohBar during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWBR stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. CohBar has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.57.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CohBar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

