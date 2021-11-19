Short Interest in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declines By 49.0%

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the October 14th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 945,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIK. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 114,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 29,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 547,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 27,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. 5,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,740. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $3.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

