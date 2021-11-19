Short Interest in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expands By 41.1%

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the October 14th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 870,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CCK opened at $110.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a one year low of $85.65 and a one year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

