Short Interest in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expands By 41.1%

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the October 14th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 870,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
CCK opened at $110.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a one year low of $85.65 and a one year high of $114.55.
Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.
About Crown
Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.
Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.