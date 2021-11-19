Short Interest in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Decreases By 31.3%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the October 14th total of 11,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dell Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 21,924 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.82.

DELL traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $55.02. 3,828,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,992,482. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

