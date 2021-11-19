Short Interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Increases By 38.7%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 316,400 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the October 14th total of 228,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Dunxin Financial stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Dunxin Financial has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Get Dunxin Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXF. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dunxin Financial during the second quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Dunxin Financial during the second quarter worth $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dunxin Financial by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of providing loan facilities to micro, small and medium size enterprises and sole proprietors. It also provides microfinance lending services. The company was founded by Qi Ming Xu and Kang Kai Zeng on June 24, 2010 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, China.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Dunxin Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunxin Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.