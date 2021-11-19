Short Interest in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Increases By 35.6%

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the October 14th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KTF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.08. 35,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,601. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 67.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

