Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declines By 49.6%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the October 14th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period.

Shares of ETB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.87. 3,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,802. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

