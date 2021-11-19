Short Interest in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Declines By 27.6%

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the October 14th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FPXI traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $64.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,315. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average of $66.67. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $79.31.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPXI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.