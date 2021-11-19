Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Increases By 35.4%

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the October 14th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the first quarter worth $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the second quarter worth $269,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the third quarter worth $437,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 11.7% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

CARZ traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.21. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,683. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $66.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

