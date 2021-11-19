Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Drops By 26.3%

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNSC. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 374.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 139,231 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,967,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the third quarter worth about $743,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 251.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNSC traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $30.39. 255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

