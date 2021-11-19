Short Interest in For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) Decreases By 28.3%

For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the October 14th total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 774,017,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of For The Earth stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 518,292,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,099,063. For The Earth has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.00.

For The Earth Company Profile

For the Earth Corp. engages in the selling of consumable household products. It markets non-toxic, biodegradable green products ranging from an odor elimination solution to an eco-friendly stain remover and cat litter, and an entire line of natural cleaning products and health care products. The company was founded by Nelson Grist on December 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

