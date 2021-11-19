Short Interest in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Expands By 36.8%

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the October 14th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 5.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 753,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 38,490 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 554,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,005,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 309,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 175,849 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLAC remained flat at $$9.82 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 230,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,778. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

