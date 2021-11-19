Short Interest in Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Decreases By 33.5%

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the October 14th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GNMSF traded down $7.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $421.58. The stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 758. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $299.08 and a one year high of $500.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $441.74 and a 200 day moving average of $434.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.