Short Interest in Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Decreases By 33.5%

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the October 14th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.
OTCMKTS:GNMSF traded down $7.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $421.58. The stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 758. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $299.08 and a one year high of $500.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $441.74 and a 200 day moving average of $434.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 0.87.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
