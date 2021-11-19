Short Interest in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Increases By 40.7%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the October 14th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

