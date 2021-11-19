Short Interest in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) Decreases By 27.4%

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the October 14th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAMCU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 2,912.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 87.4% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter valued at $299,000.

Shares of GAMCU traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.90. 4,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,394. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. Golden Arrow Merger has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

