Short Interest in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Grows By 44.8%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the October 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grupo Simec by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Grupo Simec in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Simec in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIM stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.46. Grupo Simec has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $31.73.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

