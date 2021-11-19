Short Interest in HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Drops By 32.9%

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 766,300 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the October 14th total of 1,142,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 255.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLBZF traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 675. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $69.34 and a fifty-two week high of $100.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.75.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.