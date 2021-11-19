Short Interest in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Rises By 45.1%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 982,200 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the October 14th total of 676,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

In related news, Director Gerald Hellerman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Dakos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $388,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 62.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 34.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 42,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 78.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCF opened at $8.70 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

