Short Interest in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Rises By 41.8%

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the October 14th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. On average, analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,650,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after buying an additional 2,378,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after buying an additional 112,893 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after buying an additional 705,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after buying an additional 570,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 750,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.