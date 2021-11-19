Short Interest in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Drops By 31.6%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 236,200 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the October 14th total of 345,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 259,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $433,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 253.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HDSN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,689. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $209.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 12.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

