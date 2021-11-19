Short Interest in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Increases By 37.1%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the October 14th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 243,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,060. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $551.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.51). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

