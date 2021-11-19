Short Interest in Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Rises By 38.1%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 691,200 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the October 14th total of 500,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 256.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Investor AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.30 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of IVSBF opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.60. Investor AB has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Investor AB is an investment company. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT. Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.

