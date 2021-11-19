Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Rises By 36.2%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,298,500 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the October 14th total of 953,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 480.9 days.

OTCMKTS:KNCAF remained flat at $$4.44 during midday trading on Friday. Konica Minolta has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $5.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

