Short Interest in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Increases By 37.4%

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the October 14th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KUKE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kuke Music during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kuke Music in the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kuke Music during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kuke Music during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kuke Music during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KUKE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. 54,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,936. Kuke Music has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69.

Kuke Music Company Profile

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

