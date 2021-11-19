Short Interest in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Increases By 37.4%

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the October 14th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KUKE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kuke Music during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kuke Music in the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kuke Music during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kuke Music during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kuke Music during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KUKE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. 54,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,936. Kuke Music has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

