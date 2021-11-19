Short Interest in La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Grows By 46.3%

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the October 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.8 days.

LFDJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale cut La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

