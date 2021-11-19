Short Interest in Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Drops By 49.7%

Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the October 14th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Levitee Labs in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.86 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVTTF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,608. Levitee Labs has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.34.

