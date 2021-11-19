Short Interest in Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Rises By 38.3%

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the October 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MITEY opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.63. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99.
Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
