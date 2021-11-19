Short Interest in Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Rises By 38.3%

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the October 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MITEY opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.63. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.