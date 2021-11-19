Short Interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Declines By 31.5%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the October 14th total of 328,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NM stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. 144,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. Navios Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The shipping company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 247.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NM. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 1,017.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 464,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 423,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 34.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime in the third quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Navios Maritime by 449.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 83,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime in the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

