Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Rises By 38.7%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the October 14th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 45,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

NHS opened at $12.78 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.