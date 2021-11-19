Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Drops By 32.5%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NINOY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,174. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. Nikon has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

About Nikon

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

