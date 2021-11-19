Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Rises By 41.8%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the October 14th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $75,000.

JFR opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

