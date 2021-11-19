Short Interest in Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Decreases By 32.2%

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the October 14th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $6,348,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the third quarter worth $2,035,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 166.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 445,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 277,852 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 29.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 127,994 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NSL traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,155. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $6.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

