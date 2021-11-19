Short Interest in O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Increases By 38.5%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the October 14th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS OIIIF opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. O3 Mining has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $2.65.

O3 Mining Company Profile

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kan properties, the ÃlÃ©nore Opinaca property located in Northern QuÃ©bec, Launay property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of QuÃ©bec, the Marban project located in QuÃ©bec, and the Siscoe East project located in QuÃ©bec.

