Short Interest in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Grows By 40.3%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the October 14th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 819,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 103.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 76.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 287,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after buying an additional 86,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 530,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 88,362 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 3.30.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

