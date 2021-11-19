Short Interest in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Grows By 40.3%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the October 14th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 819,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 103.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 76.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 287,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after buying an additional 86,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 530,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 88,362 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE OII opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 3.30.
About Oceaneering International
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
