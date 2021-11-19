Short Interest in Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Declines By 50.0%

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OBTC stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.05. 42,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,326. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65.

