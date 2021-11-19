Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Expands By 99.1%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 99.1% from the October 14th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

Shares of OVCHY stock remained flat at $$17.32 during trading hours on Friday. 29,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $19.37.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.