Short Interest in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Drops By 31.7%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the October 14th total of 54,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 295,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PainReform during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PainReform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in PainReform by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 347,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PainReform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PainReform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,786. PainReform has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.25.

PainReform Company Profile

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

