Short Interest in Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Decreases By 49.1%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the October 14th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTRUF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. 6,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,298. Petrus Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.

