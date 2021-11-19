Short Interest in Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Declines By 31.4%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the October 14th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

PIFYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PIFYF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. 25,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,009. Pine Cliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

