Short Interest in Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Increases By 41.5%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the October 14th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

BPIRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Piraeus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC raised shares of Piraeus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPIRY opened at $1.66 on Friday. Piraeus Financial has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

