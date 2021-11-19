Short Interest in Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Drops By 31.3%

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 459,100 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the October 14th total of 668,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,591.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCDTF. Oddo Bhf lowered Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

OTCMKTS RCDTF remained flat at $$63.96 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 130. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.30.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

